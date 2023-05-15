George Ezra to play SECOND SHOW at Halifax's Piece Hall after first gig sold out within minutes

Due to phenomenal demand to see the Brit Award-winner, he will play another show at the historic Yorkshire venue on Monday, July 3.

All 5,500 tickets for his previously-announced show at The Piece Hall, on Thursday, July 6, sold out in just minutes.

Tickets for George’s July 3 show go on general sale at 9am this Friday (May 19) via ticketmaster.co.uk .

George Ezra will play a second show in Halifax following huge demand

The show is presented by The Piece Hall and promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Having seen the disappointment of some fans who were unable to secure tickets for the July 6 show, we are absolutely delighted to announce that, after discussions with the promoter and artist, we can offer a second headline show with the one and only George Ezra.

“I’m very grateful to George and Cuffe and Taylor for agreeing to this. It’s going to be a great summer of live music at this wonderful and special venue.”

Live at The Piece Hall 2023 promises 22 stunning nights of live music throughout June, July and August with headline shows from some huge names in music including Sting, Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Madness, Orbital and James.