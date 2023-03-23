Flying kites and making a massive omelette - Easter traditions from around the world

In Christianity, it marks the Resurrection of Jesus three days after his death by crucifixion. Easter is the joyful end to the Lenten season of fasting and penitence.

These are top traditions from here and around the world.

Britain

Hot cross buns

Easter treat consisting of a spiced sweet bun made with currants or raisins and marked with a cross on the top. The eating of hot cross buns marks the end of Lent because they are made with dairy products that are forbidden during this period.

Eating lamb

The tradition comes from the availability of the first lamb of the season, which historically came to market around the time of Easter.

Eating fish on Good Friday

According to Christians, Jesus sacrificed his flesh on what is now known as Good Friday. Traditionally, people abstain from meaty flesh on Good Friday. Fish is viewed as a different kind of flesh and so is favoured over meat.

Eggs

The egg became a symbol of the Resurrection. Just as Jesus rose from the tomb, the egg symbolised new life emerging from the eggshell.

Jamaica

Before sunrise on Good Friday in Jamaica there is an old tradition where you crack an egg and add the egg white to a glass of water.

As the rising sun heats the egg it makes patterns in the water. People believed these patterns could predict the way in which you will die.

Central America

Artworks are made with sawdust on Good Friday. These are called alfrombras and are made from colourful sawdust. You can see these in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Germany

Dancing is prohibited on Good Friday. Nightclubs, where people would usually dance on Friday nights are forced to close of risk being fined nearly £900.

Sweden

Children in Sweden and Finland dress up as Easter Witches on Easter Sunday and go door-to-door with bunches of willow twigs.

They will say a blessing which is said to drive away evil spirits and in return the children are given a chocolate egg.

Vatican City

On Easter Sunday thousands of people go to the Vatican City in Rome, Italy, to see the Pope They go to St. Peter’s Square to hear the Pope’s blessing from the church’s balcony.

This is known as Urbi et Orbi which means ‘To the city and to the world’.

Hungary

Women dress up in traditional clothes on Easter Sunday and get splashed with water. The tradition has happened since the second century AD, which means it is older than Christianity.

Bermuda

People fly homemade kites on Good Friday. It is believed that the tradition of flying kites started when a local teacher had trouble explaining Jesus’ resurrection to his Sunday school class, so he made a kite to explain the concept.

France

The people of Haux make an enormous omelet on Easter Monday. They use more than 4,500 eggs and feed up to 1,000 people. Each family breaks the eggs in their homes and then go to the main square where the eggs are cooked.

USA