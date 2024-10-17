Farsley: Record Plant celebrates first birthday with new bigger store
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Independent Leeds record shop Record Plant will officially reopen their highly popular store in the heart of Farsley as the business celebrates its first birthday.
Record Plant first opened its doors at Sunnybank Mills in October 2023 and soon attracted a dedicated following of regulars from the local area and further afield.
Originally occupying a small yet lovingly curated space in Sunny Bank Mills behind local venue The Old Woollen, Record Plant initially began selling a varied range of new LPs, second hand vinyl, memorabilia and their beloved “Pop Tat”.
Fast forward to 2024 it is set to reopen on National Album Day -Saturday, October 19 - in a new, much larger space within the historic mill complex between neighbours Amity Brew Co and The Sunny Bank Mills Gallery.
The new store is three times bigger in size and it is hoped to offer a series of in-store performances throughout the year from both emerging and established artists.
Co-owner, John-Paul Craven, said: "We are delighted to have moved into a larger premises at Sunny Bank Mills just in time for National Album Day on Saturday - the success of Record Plant has far exceeded our expectations. Its shows just how passionate the people of Farsley are about buying vinyl records - long may it continue!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.