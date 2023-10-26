The American rockers are finally back in Leeds with their much anticipated So Much For (Tour) Dust tour - here’s what you need to know.

Having cemented themselves as one of the biggest-selling bands in rock music, Fall Out Boy is back with their eight album So Much For (Star) Dust and their accompanying UK tour.

The Chicago band, consisting of vocalist and guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, guitarist Joe Trohman and drummer Andy Hurley first made their mark on the alternative rock scene with their early 2000s hits including Thnks Fr Th Mmrs, and Sugar, We’re Goin Down, and have continued to make their mark ever since, with multiple platinum-selling albums.

The So Much For (Tour) Dust tour kicked off in Warsaw, Poland on October 17, and this Friday, it finally arrives in Leeds.

Fall Out Boy is back in Leeds this Friday for a headline show at First Direct Arena. Picture by Getty Images

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fall Out Boy’s concert in Leeds:

When is Fall Out Boy at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Fall Out Boy will stop in Leeds as part of their So Much For (Tour) Dust on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Who is supporting Fall Out Boy at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Support at First Direct Arena comes from PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere..

How to get tickets to Fall Out Boy at Leeds First Direct Arena

At the time of publishing, there are a limited number of tickets available for Fall Out Boy at First Direct Arena.

Tickets available currently start at £80.44 per person, and can be found on Ticketmaster.

Fall Out Boy setlist

No official setlist has been released for the event, but the following setlist was played in Amsterdam on October 24 as part of the So Much For (Tour) Dust, according to Setlist.fm:

Love From the Other Side The Phoenix Sugar, We're Goin Down Uma Thurman A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More "Touch Me" Dead on Arrival Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy Calm Before the Storm This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes Heaven, Iowa Bang the Doldrums Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet Fake Out What a Catch, Donnie (Partial, Piano Medley) Golden (Partial, Piano Medley) Don't Stop Believin' (Journey cover) Save Rock and Roll Baby Annihilation Crazy Train (Ozzy Osbourne cover) Dance, Dance Hold Me Like a Grudge 27 (Magic 8 Ball Song) My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up) Thnks fr th Mmrs Centuries Saturday

Fall Out Boy door times and timings

According to the First Direct Arena website, doors for Fall Out Boy open at 6pm on October 27, with the event starting at 7pm.

Support comes from Tinchy PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere., with Fall Out Boy starting shortly after.

It is recommended to show up early to ensure you don’t miss out on the show.