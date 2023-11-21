Everything you need to know about Ne-Yo at Leeds First Direct Arena including tickets, timings and setlist

A Grammy award-winning artist is coming to Leeds – and everything you need to know.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

R&B singer-songwriter Ne-Yo has announced that he will be bringing his Champagne and Roses tour to six UK arenas. He is due to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena in March.

This announcement follows his successful sold-out US tour and the release of his ninth studio album Self Explanatory in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hitmaker has had many number 1 hits in the UK including So Sick, Let Me Love You (Until You Learn to Love Yourself) and Beautiful Monster.

Most Popular

Ne-Yo will be bringing his Champagne and Roses tour to Leeds First Direct Arena next March. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

He has also written hits for many other pop and R&B artists Rihanna, Beyonce, Usher and Celine Dion.

And here’s everything you need to know ahead of Ne-Yo’s concert in Leeds:

When is Ne-Yo performing at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Ne-Yo is coming to Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday, March 8, 2024.

When do doors open for Ne-Yo at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doors open at 6pm on March 8, 2024, and the event starts at 7:30pm.

Who is supporting Ne-Yo at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Singer-songwriter Mario will be supporting Ne-Yo at his Leeds concert. The artist rose to fame, winning two Billboard Music Awards and earning Academy Award nominations, following the release of his single Let Me Love You in 2004. The song was written by Ne-Yo.

How to get tickets to Ne-Yo at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9am.

What’s on the Champagne and Roses setlist?

There is no official setlist for the tour, but the following setlist was played in Sugar Land, Texas, USA, on September 29, according to Setlist.fm:

Closer

Because of You

Mad

So Sick

Link up

Let's Go

She Knows

Miss Independent

Play Hard (David Guetta cover)

Give Me Everything (Pitbull cover)

Knock You Down (Keri Hilson cover)

Take a Bow (Rihanna cover)

Irreplaceable (Beyoncé cover)