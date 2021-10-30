Events company teams up with Leeds Corn Exchange to launch a new festive market experience for Christmas

Rolling Social Events team up with Leeds Corn Exchange for a festive Market Pic: Rolling Social Events

The Christmas Market - organised by Rolling Social Events - will take over Corn Exchange floor from Friday November 19, with a rotating line-up of food and drinks stalls, masterclasses, bars and games.

A feast of rotating food and drink will take place in the lower ground level of the building.

Food traders including OnaRoll, The Cheesy Living Co, Raclettmenot, Heffe Mojo, Masri Egyptian Street Food and more to be confirmed will bring a world feast each week.

The main bar will have a festive range of cocktails and warming winter specials and will operate from 12pm till 10pm on the Thursday to Sunday each week.

North Brew Co will be providing the local fresh brews and Camden Town Brewery supplying the other lines with a mix of spirit brands like Jack Daniels and Slane, Fords Gin, Finlandia Vodka to masterclasses including local newbies Wolf Bros, to a mix of tastings including Benriach, Glenglassaugh, The Glendronach and Woodford Reserve.

Music will come in the shape of a range of local DJs - with Released Records and DJ Owen, John Hope and Greggo spinning the tunes.

Leeds Conservatoire will be providing some of their bands too, which will be announced in the forthcoming weeks.

The space will seat around 200 people, with two experience spaces, a main bar area, food traders, foodie christmas stalls plus shops within the exchange.

Sam Fish, Co-Founder of Rolling Social Events, said: “After the last couple of years, we can’t wait to actually get this market rocking.

"The festive period is always atmospheric in Leeds, and in 2021 – with our incredible line-up of food, drink and entertainment – it’ll be even more special than ever.”

Adam Warner, Centre Manager at Leeds Corn Exchange, said: “Enhancing the retail area this Christmas is going to be an amazing experience, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming the people of Leeds – and beyond – back to share some much-needed festive spirit with us.

"Most of the businesses here haven’t had a proper Christmas for a while, and we’re all ready to make this year’s one to remember.”

The experience is set to run for six weeks from November 19 on Thursday to Sundays - 12pm to 10pm.