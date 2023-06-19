Rowers are expected to make a splash to raise money for Martin House – a charity that cares for babies, children and young people with life-limited conditions – as part of the Dragon Boat Race this year. You can find all the details about the family-friendly event in Leeds below.

What is the Dragon Boat Race?

The annual Dragon Boat Race draws huge crowds as boats take to the water for exciting races across a huge lake. It is always a spectacle, with beautifully decorated vessels travelling at speed while fun activities take place in the background.

The Dragon Boat Race brings "fast and furious" action to the lake. Photo: James Hardisty.

Maddie Bentley, events manager at Martin House, said: “The Dragon Boat Race is such a great spectacle – there are races every 10 minutes, so there’s plenty of fast and furious action to watch.

“We also have a tug of war competition, family funfair and plenty of food stalls, so it’s a great day out.”

The day will see teams of 10, plus a drummer, paddle for victory in a series of heats, culminating in a grand final which will see the winning team take home the Dragon Boat Race trophy. There will also be prizes for the best fancy dress and highest fundraisers.

Where will the money go?

Martin House organises respite breaks, symptom control and emergency care and end of life care, as well as bereavement support for families.

This year, the headline sponsor Haribo means that more of the money raised will go to providing specialist care to seriously ill children.

Jon Hughes, managing director at Haribo, said: “Haribo has been a proud partner of Martin House for the past 15 years, and I’m pleased that we can sponsor their biggest public event of the year to raise awareness and funds for the vital work they do for families across West, North and East Yorkshire.

“Every child deserves moments of happiness, and we can’t wait to take to the water for the Dragon Boat Race to support a charity so close to our hearts”.

Where is it happening?

The races will take place at Roundhay Park’s Waterloo Lake. The 33-acre lake takes its name from the Napoleonic War, as the soldiers who built it had not long returned from battle.

What time does it kick off?

The first races will start at 10am on Sunday (June 25).

How can I get involved?

