A true music legend is bringing a brand-new take on her classic songs to Leeds this summer.

Global superstar Diana Ross is set to dazzle audiences at Leeds First Direct Arena with a unique orchestral performance, bringing an unforgettable night of music and timeless hits.

With an illustrious career spanning over six decades, and with a back catalogue that includes chart-topping classics such as "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", "I'm Coming Out", and "Endless Love", Ross is renowned for her magnetic stage presence and extraordinary vocals.

Diana Ross has announced a show in Leeds as part of her Symphonic Celebrations tour. | Submitted

The performance at First Direct Arena is part of her acclaimed A Symphonic Celebration - Legendary Splendour tour, featuring the Halle Orchestra.

Fans can expect stunning visuals and a setlist that spans her solo career as well as additions from her time as lead singer of The Supremes.

When is Diana Ross playing at Leeds First Direct Arena?

The legendary singer is performing at the Leeds Arena on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

How to buy tickets for Diana Ross at Leeds First Direct Arena

Tickets for the A Symphonic Celebration - Legendary Splendour show in Leeds go on sale on Friday, January 31 at 10am and can be purchased via the First Direct Arena website here.

Those signed up for the arena's newsletter will receive exclusive presale access on Thursday, January 30 at 10am.