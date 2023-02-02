Dave Kelly reviews The Jam`d and Oasish at Leeds Irish Centre

Reliving the heyday of The Jam are The Jam'd (photo: Vaida Andrijauskaite)

I saw The Jam'd last year and swear they get better every time I watch them, delivering a homage to the line-up of Weller, Foxton and Buckler that sounds as good today as the originals did when we first saw them on Top of the Pops circa 1977. Once you’re a The Jam fan, always a The Jam fan!

The unforgettable back catalogue is delivered with efficiency and on- point vocals serving the songs the justice they deserve.

Tribute acts can be very hit and miss and very easy to get wrong. I've seen many, many tribute acts and, when it's no longer possible to see the original line-up, we can sometimes make allowances to accept the next best thing.

The crowd get a taste of Madchester with Oasish

If you plan on seeing this band live you will not be disappointed. They hit the right notes and nail every song. For those feeling their age, the Irish centre is the perfect venue to get in early and, grab a table to sit and watch the show in comfort.

Oasish, second part of this Mod double header, featured the talented Oasis tribute that came with all the swagger of the now defunct Britpop belters, who hopefully could well be part of the world's biggest comeback hopefully in the not too distant future.

With bands like these there is pretty much an expectation to play all the right songs with the right tone and pure swagger that the brothers Gallagher are famous for.

After the events of the last few years it's just too easy to stay at home and leave off your dancing shoes. A word to the wise, make use of them while you still can because you never know what's around the corner.

The Jam'd will be playing at the Irish Centre in Leeds

The band smash through the greatest hits with dedicated aplomb. A brilliant solo spot from the Noel of the band ensures Liam comes back as energetic and charismatic as the original main man.

This band has played massive stages as one of the better Ooasis tributes out there. For a crowd of a certain age and, for some, seeing some of the songs played live for the first time, reminds us just how dry the well is in terms of modern talent.

Nights like these are not only great for the musical value. It's almost impossible to go to one of these events and not bump into at least a couple of faces from the past.

I must mention the DJj warming up and playing just the right tunes to keep the energy flowing in the room.

When Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene played at Leeds Irish Centre

A good evening all round, Mutant Movement doing exactly what it says on the tin, delivering time after time.