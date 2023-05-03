Beverley Brown, founder of Ebony Milestone, will be hosting the Cultural Style Week pre-event in Leeds at Archive. Picture by Phil Myers.

As a celebration of individual and cultural ways of dressing and self-presentation, Cultural Style Week is an inclusive event for anyone who wants to take part. The growing movement was founded in London last year to celebrate and share cultural diversity through fashion, beauty and personal style.

This year, the week runs from May 21 to 27, and people from all cultural backgrounds are being encouraged to take part by proudly wearing their cultural and individual styles and sharing their pictures online with the tag #culturalstyleweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds event at Archive starts at 7pm and will bring together Afrocentric fusion fashion, music and shopping. Ebony Milestone’s Bev Brown says: “Cultural Style Week will allow me to embrace my Caribbean cultural heritage through fashion and my own personal style.”

Carol wearing Ebony Milestone summer collection.

Tickets are available from Ebony Milestone Box Office, see Instagram @ebonymilestone https://buytickets.at/ebonymilestone/878460

For more information about Cultural Style Week, see www.culturalstyleweek.com and Instagram @culturalstyleweek

We have recently launched a weekly Yorkshire Lifestyle newsletter, sending highlights from the features team directly to your email inbox. We’ll be including everything from theatre and restaurant reviews to our magazine stories, arts and culture content, fashion, property and more. To sign up, click here.