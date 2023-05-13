Cultural Style Week was first held in 2022 and is a movement to empower migrants, displaced people and the generations after them who are living in diverse cities across the world. It unites them to celebrate and share their cultural diversity and heritage through fashion, hair and beauty. It will be held from May 21 to May 27 across the globe.

Last year’s launch event took place a few steps away from London’s renowned Royal Exchange. Timed to coincide with the United Nations World Day for Cultural Diversity, it saw people from all cultural backgrounds come together dressed in their cultural wear.

Organisers say this year’s event is set to be even bigger, with in-person activities and events in London and Leeds as well as cities in South Africa and the Netherlands. Kickstarting the celebrations will be Leeds-based fashion retailer Ebony Milestone, which is hosting an evening of Afrocentric Fusion fashion, music and shopping at the Archive Leeds on Friday May 19 at 6pm. This is an opportunity for people to buy cultural fashion and beauty items for Cultural Style Week and beyond.

Cultural Style Week is coming to Leeds. It is an opportunity to share culture and heritage through fashion, hair and beauty. Ebony Milestone (owned by Beverley Brown, centre) will be hosting an event to kickstart the week. Photo: Cultural Style Week

Ebony Milestone, owned by Beverley Brown, had previously showcased some of its collections at an International Women’s Day Soiree held earlier this year. The fashion show celebrated women – particularly black women and female traders.

Cultural Style Week founder Candy-Ellie Graham, said: “To date, all of our UK activities have been in London. It brings me great delight to be able to partner with Ebony Milestone events and host a pre-week activity in Leeds. My hope is that people from all backgrounds will get involved and also feel inspired to host their own national dress celebrations across the week.”

She added: "We have included a new fundraising drive for 2023 so that participants can support Refugee Action and Refugee Education UK who do great work to help displaced people.”

