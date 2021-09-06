Comedian Ben Randm returns to Leeds for tour promising laughs 'with a message'

The stand-up artist, presenter and all-round entertainer, who has performed at Glastonbury, Bestival and Burning Man festivals, will visit Brudenell Social Club and Duke Studios this week.

The shows promise plenty of laughs, as well as touching on deeper topics of conversation from racism and gender identity to male suicide prevention.

Ben's sold-out debut tour, The Tales of the Universe, took him across the UK and Australia - where he got a standing ovation for his performance in Sydney.

Leeds comedian Ben Randm will perform at Brudenell Social Club on Thursday

When his big plans for 2020 were thwarted by coronavirus restrictions, Ben rewrote the tour to include material that touches on the turbulent last 18 months.

"The pandemic really changed my approach to how I want to roll out my tour," Ben said.

"That tour is ten-plus years worth of development, sacrifice and passion to pursue this path.

"Its heartfelt message offers something that I believe a lot of people can benefit from as we step out of the cauldrons of lockdown, back into socialising and living life."

Ben will delicately tackle important issues in his upcoming shows, using the medium of humour to connect with his audience.

All ticket proceeds will be donated to a community cause in Headingley - a project designed to secure the safety of the area through art and awareness. The details of the project will be revealed after his shows.

“It’s really important for me to perform with a message," Ben added.

"It's not to preach and it still has to be funny and land punches of laughter – which it does in abundance.

"But I want to connect deeper, as I feel laughter and humour is our sixth sense. It's a connection to confront issues that get avoided, however the veil of comedy can impact people’s perception and point of view.

"This what this tour and all my comedy material is intended to do – offer laughter and a release alongside revelations.

"I want to help make a positive impact and this show is a great outlet to do so. I’m just so excited and giddy to get back onstage bringing them vibes like only I do!"

You can catch Ben at Duke Studios on Tuesday, before he hits the stage at Brudenell Social Club on Thursday.