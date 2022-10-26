Since its inception in 2012, Clue Records has worked hard to develop artists from across the UK, with a particular focus on northern talent. In November 2022 they will have hit the ten year landmark, commemorating the occasion with a special expanded compilation release, two live shows, and a beer launch.

Speaking about Clue’s success over the last decade, label director Scott Lewis said: “When we realised this year we were turning ten we thought we should do something for it, because turning ten in the music industry is a significant achievement, especially in the current climate.

"We wanted to look back over everything from the past decade, so we’re releasing a compilation album of every artist we’ve ever worked with; we did a Crowdfunder for that and it’s been really nice to see it come together.”

Scott Lewis and Sadie O'Donoghue pictured at Clue Records,Leeds as the Leeds Label Celebrates 10 years Picture by Simon Hulme 24th October 2022

The new compilation album, titled Give Us A Clue, will be released on 4 November on Clue Records and features Leeds artists The Wedding Present, Bored At My Grandmas House, YOWL, Nine Black Alps, Avalanche Party and more. A special album launch party will be held at Brudenell Social Club on 5 November.

On 10 November, Clue Records will then head to record shop The Vinyl Whistle in Headingley for an album signing and DJ set for the album, plus a further album release show at Base Camp in Middlesbrough on 26 November.

“It feels nice to look at the past ten years and reflect, and then start looking into the future, especially knowing that we’ve got lots of stuff coming up next year,” explained Scott.

"I think we’ve achieved some amazing things and supported so many artists, and I think we just need to keep supporting them. I think we’ve done pretty well so far considering the size of [the label], so we want to keep building that community and genuine support for artists in Leeds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Lewis and Sadie O'Donoghue pictured at Clue Records,Leeds as the Leeds Label Celebrates 10 years Picture by Simon Hulme 24th October 2022