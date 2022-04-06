Clubbers in Leeds take trip back 30 years for Rave night!

If you frequented The Orbit, Ark or The Gallery back in the early 90s, you may have seen DJ Sy mixing records on turntables to packed crowds, dancing together with a love for each other, the atmosphere and the music in equal measure.

Saturday (April 2) saw Sy make the trip back to Leeds to do exactly that, one more time, scratching vinyl just like back in the day and reuniting with old friends to give Leeds what must have been the best night out in 25 years.

Leeds legend Steve Luigi, celebrating his 50th year as a professional DJ and fellow accomplished DJ, Mark Holliday made it a night to remember along with Anton Raphael, Awesome 3, Pete Monsoon and Mark EG who played a sledgehammer of a Techno set in the Loft.

Rave scene revisited

Raving en masse

All our yesterdays

Back in the groove