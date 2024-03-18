Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experience classic dance tunes like Sandstorm, Insomnia, Levels and Born Slippy and a truly unique way as they are performed under the stars at Temple Newam by a 32-piece live orchestra accompanied by DJs and vocalists.

As well as a headline performance by the Urban Soul orchestra, Classic Ibiza will feature a special guest support which will be announced closer to the event and a full festival-style experience with bars, street food outlets, glitter make up stalls and live roaming entertainers.

Classic Ibiza will see classic dance hits performed by a 32-piece live orchestra at Leeds' Temple Newsam. Picture by M P Promotions

Event organiser Anthony Ellis said: “We have toured this show to sell-out crowds all over the UK and cannot wait to bring it back to Leeds after a 1-year hiatus.

"The audience have got a great night in store, with some of the biggest dance anthems ever being brought to orchestral life on stage. Get ready for goose bumps, it’s going to be a night to remember!”

Classic Ibiza comes to Temple Newsam in Leeds on Friday, June 21, with gates, bars and DJs from 4pm.

Tickets start at £32.50 and are available via Eventbrite. Wristbands for the VIP garden, a secluded handout with premium bars, relaxed seating and "posh" loos are also available for purchase.

Classic Ibiza 2024 programme