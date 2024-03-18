Classic Ibiza Leeds 2024: Temple Newsam set for live orchestra reimagining the biggest dance hits - tickets
and live on Freeview channel 276
Experience classic dance tunes like Sandstorm, Insomnia, Levels and Born Slippy and a truly unique way as they are performed under the stars at Temple Newam by a 32-piece live orchestra accompanied by DJs and vocalists.
As well as a headline performance by the Urban Soul orchestra, Classic Ibiza will feature a special guest support which will be announced closer to the event and a full festival-style experience with bars, street food outlets, glitter make up stalls and live roaming entertainers.
Event organiser Anthony Ellis said: “We have toured this show to sell-out crowds all over the UK and cannot wait to bring it back to Leeds after a 1-year hiatus.
"The audience have got a great night in store, with some of the biggest dance anthems ever being brought to orchestral life on stage. Get ready for goose bumps, it’s going to be a night to remember!”
Classic Ibiza comes to Temple Newsam in Leeds on Friday, June 21, with gates, bars and DJs from 4pm.
Tickets start at £32.50 and are available via Eventbrite. Wristbands for the VIP garden, a secluded handout with premium bars, relaxed seating and "posh" loos are also available for purchase.
Classic Ibiza 2024 programme
- SPECIAL GUESTS TBA - 6.30pm
- Classic Ibiza Sundowner Set - 7.30pm
- Interval DJ Set w/ Goldierocks - 8.30pm
- Classic Ibiza Anthems Set - 9pm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.