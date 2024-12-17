Cirque Wicked Wizard of Oz Leeds: Panto meets acrobatics in 'spectacular' show coming to First Direct Arena

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Dec 2024
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 04:45 BST
A spectacular production from the producers of Elf the Musical is set to court audiences in Leeds next year.

Step into the emerald circus, where cirque meets panto, and let your imagination take flight, and prepare to witness a high-flying arena spectacular: Cirque Wicked Wizard of Oz.

Created by the producers of the much-loved Christmas show Elf the Musical, this “mesmerising” production invites fans to enjoy dazzling high-flying acrobats, a festive panto brimming with beloved character from The Wizard of Oz universe, and even more surprises.

Cirque Wicked Wizard of Oz is coming to Leeds in December 2025.placeholder image
Cirque Wicked Wizard of Oz is coming to Leeds in December 2025. | First Direct Arena

Cirque Wicked Wizard of Oz is coming to Leeds First Direct Arena on December 30, 2025.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 20, via www.firstdirectarena.com. Fans subscribed to the First Direct Arena newsletter can access an exclusive pre-sale starting Thursday, December 19, at 10am.

Additionally, Three customers will have an early pre-sale opportunity beginning Wednesday, December 18, at 10am.

