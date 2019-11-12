Choir hits all the right notes at Holmfirth Picturedrome with Britpop favourites Dodgy

Nic Slack and Stuart Turner of So Choir. Credit: Jonathan Pow

So Choir! short for Social Choir is an informal and inclusive singing group that meets up each week in bars and workplaces in Leeds, Wakefield and other Yorkshire cities.

The invitation to the Picturedrome, one of the closing dates on Dodgy's 25th Anniversary Homegrown Tour, came about when the leader of So Choir!, Nic Slack was contacted by the band after they'd heard the choir's version of their hit single Staying Out For the Summer on YouTube.

On Friday, the plan was that just before Dodgy took to the stage, the choir would burst into Staying Out For the Summer in three-part harmony from within the audience, taking everyone around them completely by surprise. Everything went exactly to plan.

Nic said: "We were thrilled to be asked to take part in the tour with Dodgy and, in effect, open the stage for them. Some of us went along to Manchester, Sheffield and London but we had nowhere near this many members taking part on the other occasions - we had 105 people in Holmfirth who'd travelled from all over Yorkshire to be there.

"The audience were amazing and joined in the singing: we got so many positive comments afterwards."

Other well-known bands and recording artists who've been in touch after viewing YouTube videos of the choir's rendition of their songs include Dan Gillespie-Sells of The Feeling who took to Twitter and invited the whole choir to their gig at the O2 Academy in Leeds (and gave them a special mention on stage) while KT Tunstall took to Twitter to say: "This is so great!!", referring to So Choir!'s cover of her song "Suddenly I See".

To find out more about So Choir! and how to get involved visit their website at www.sochoir.co.uk