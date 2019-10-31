'Cher caught a flight at Leeds Bradford Airport' - best reactions to her Leeds First Direct Arena gig
Music megastar Cher played at Leeds First Direct Arena on Wednesday night.
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 7:34 pm
Updated
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 7:48 pm
And by all accounts, her fans loved it. The singer is performing next in Dublin on November 1 on her 'Here We Go Again' tour. Sadly, it seems she didn't head down to Viaduct for a post-show drink, but jumped straight on a plane at the Multiflight service base at the Leeds Bradford Airport site.