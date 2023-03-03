Leeds rapper Thomas Cseve expressed his shock after being told that notorious prisoner Charles Bronson was interested in writing a song with him.

Thomas Cseve, who performs under the name ICE.T.21, says that he received the message from 69-year-old Bronson’s son, George Bamby about two weeks ago. He said that he believes Bronson’s interest was piqued after he heard an anti-knife crime song that he had wrote.

In the clip sent to Thomas, which you can view above, a man can be heard saying: "You know this Ice-T geezer? He's a good man mate, I've got a lot of time for that geezer.

"Now do me a favour, George. Hopefully I'm going to be out this year, got my jam roll (parole) coming up next month. Make a meet with me and Ice-T. Us three, nice cup of coffee somewhere. Because I think I could do a rap with him. I heard he's doing something with the knife crime. I'll have a bit of that all day long.

"Give him my respects and we'll do it together as soon as I get out. Be a nice little project that."

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Thomas spoke of his shock upon hearing the about the potential collaboration. He said: “I thought ‘that can’t be the real Charlie Bronson’ but then I watched a documentary two days ago and it’s definitely him!”

Thomas, who said that he has lives between Leeds and Nottingham, added: “I would like to meet him. I do believe he’s changed and could do a lot for people if he’s released. I don’t think I’ll meet him on my own though.

"I don’t know if he’s got any experience rapping but I know he likes writing poetry so we’ll see how it goes.”

The Parole Board is set to decide whether Bronson should remain behind bars on Monday, March 6 and Wednesday, March 8.

Dubbed one of Britain’s most violent offenders, Bronson, who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014 after the artist Salvador Dali, has been in prison for much of the last 50 years, often spending time in solitary confinement or specialist units.