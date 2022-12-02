Triple BRIT Award-winner Rag ‘n’ Bone Man is heading to the historic venue for what promises to be an incredible show.

The ‘Human’ and ‘Life By Misadventure’ hit-maker is coming to the town on Friday, June 23.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “With his iconic songs and amazing voice, the Rag ‘n’ Bone Man show is going to be very special.

The latest name to play next summer's gigs at The Piece Hall in Halifax has been revealed

"His clever blending of musical genres with a modern soulful sound means this is guaranteed to be a gig to remember. I can’t wait.”

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide smash hit ‘Human’.

Having won the 2017 BRIT’s ‘British Breakthrough Act’ and receiving the BRIT’s ‘Critics’ Choice Award’ in the same year, Graham cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his four-time platinum Number One debut album, also titled ‘Human’.

A plethora of international accolades followed, as well as and a further BRIT Award for ‘Best Single of the Year’ in 2018 for ‘Human’.

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man joins James, Embrace, Madness, Sting, War On Drugs and The Lumineers among the headliners for Live at The Piece Hall 2023 – with many more artists still to be announced.

Tickets go on sale at 9am next Friday (December 9) via ticketmaster.co.uk.

For more information about shows at The Piece Hall visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk .

