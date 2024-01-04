Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Brutus Gold's Love Train Leeds 2024: World-renowned party brings open-air 'DiscOasis' this summer - how to get tickets

Millennium Square is set to be transformed into an open-air "DiscOasis" this summer as world-renowned Brutus Gold's Love Train returns to Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 4th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT
Step into the "glittering disco world" of the legendary Brutus Gold and his crew of performers and dancers as his Love Train returns to Leeds to bring life to classic anthem in an "astounding production and authentic scenery".

The event will feature iconic jazzy costumes, tongue-in-cheek humour, dance-offs and a cast of quirky characters which has made the Love Train a staple, such as Lycra-clad Patrick Duvet, Polly Ester, Willis Hardy Freeman, Chad Valley and Virginia Slim, and guarantees a "feel-good night" that will transport the crowds on an "immersive journey" through the dazzling days of disco.

The July event will also feature live performances from the "diva from Detroit", Carmen Rola, the high-impact dance troupe The Brutus Gold Affair and mix master Diskojak to get the party started.

Brutus Gold's Love Train is set to transform Millennium Square in Leeds into an open-air "DiscOasis" this summer. Picture by Brutus Gold's Love TrainBrutus Gold's Love Train is set to transform Millennium Square in Leeds into an open-air "DiscOasis" this summer. Picture by Brutus Gold's Love Train
So don your most flamboyant attire and get ready to boogie the night away as DJ Brutus returns with his Love Train to Millennium Square for a night of "DiscOasis".

How to get tickets for Brutus Gold's Love Train 2024 "DiscOasis" at Leeds Millennium Square

Brutus Gold's Love Train arrives at Leeds Millennium Square for a night of "DiscOasis" on Saturday, July 27, 2024, with tickets available now via Leeds Ticket Hub.

Standard entry costs £25, while VIP tickets, which grants you fast track entry, 10 percent off drinks and a glass of prosecco on arrival will set you back £40.

