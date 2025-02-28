Despite only returning to TV screens last weekend, a contestant from Leeds is amongst the favourites to win this year's Britain's Got Talent (BGT).

The comedian and impressionist impressed hosts Ant and Dec who gave him their Golden Buzzer as well as judges and the audience - leaving him in the top spot followed by 8-year-old Teddy Magic.

But who is Will Burns and what makes him stand out at this year's competition?

Leeds based impressionist Will Burns is the favourite to win BGT 2025 after just one episode. | ITV

Who is Will Burns?

24-year-old Will is a self-proclaimed BGT super fan and charity worker based in Leeds, who has followed the hit series since its inception in 2007.

Ahead of his audition, Will said: “For the last 18 years of my life, I've been addicted to this show.

“I've had Britain's Got Talent themed birthday parties, I’ve had a Britain's Got Talent themed bedroom with a Simon Cowell bobblehead which took pride of place.”

What did Will Burns do on Britain's Got Talent?

At the season premiere of BGT aired on February 22, comedian and impressionist Will Burns charmed the crowd with his impressions of various celebrities including BGT announcer Peter Dickson, David Attenborough, Gogglebox's Craig Cash and Gary Barlow.

The performance saw him receive standing ovations from judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

It earned him the coveted Golden Buzzer from hosts Ant and Dec.

What is next for Will?

After receiving the Golden Buzzer, Will told Ant and Dec that it had been “the best day of my entire life”.

He will now go straight through to the semi-finals of this year's competition.

Episode two of Britain's Got Talent will air at 7pm on Saturday, March 1 on ITV and ITVX.