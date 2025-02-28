Here’s who the bookies think are going to win big at this year’s BRIT Awards this weekend 🎶🏆🎶

Will it be the ‘brat’ awards ahead of this weekend’s BRIT Awards ceremony in London?

Charli XCX leads the field and, according to bookies, is set to be the favourite to earn a number of awards.

But who else is considered the favourites to win some of the biggest gongs on offer at the BRITs?

One of the UK’s biggest dates on the music calendar is set to take place this weekend, with the BRIT Awards taking place at London’s The O2 on Saturday night (March 1 2025.)

There is only one name that people are talking about this year though; Charli XCX looks to earn a clutch of awards this year thanks to the runaway success of ‘brat,’ with the work up for Album of the Year, Charli up for British Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Guess with Billie Eilish .

The London singer has already scooped Songwriter of the Year, while her producer A.G Cook picked up a BRIT for his production work earlier this week.

But the BRITs can be a funny ceremony at times (and not just the dramas that have happened on stage), and as much as Betfred and bookies think Charli XCX is set to get her flowers this year, we all know that nothing is guaranteed at an awards ceremony.

So, who does Betfred think are going to be the big winners heading into this year’s BRIT Awards ceremony, and how can you follow along with all the action at home?

BRIT Awards 2025 - current betting odds

[L-R] The Last Dinner Party, The Cure, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar and Sam Fender are all vying for a BRIT Award at this years' ceremony. | Canva/Getty Images

Album of the Year

With odds of 1/7, Charli XCX’s Brat is the clear frontrunner for Album of the Year, reinforcing its status as one of 2024’s most acclaimed records. The Cure’s long-awaited Songs of a Lost World and Dua Lipa’s upcoming Radical Optimism trail behind at 8/1, while rising stars The Last Dinner Party (Prelude to Ecstasy, 10/1) and Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective (Dance, No One’s Watching, 16/1) remain outside contenders.

Current odds:

Charli XCX - brat - 1/7

The Cure - Songs of a Lost World - 8/1

Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism - 8/1

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy - 10/1

Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching - 16/1

British Artist of the Year

Charli XCX is once again the bookmaker’s favourite for British Artist of the Year (1/3), but she could face a challenge from Fred Again and Central Cee (both 5/1). Jamie XX (15/2) and Dua Lipa (10/1) are also in the running, while the likes of Michael Kiwanuka , Beabadoobee , Sam Fender and Nia Archives sit further behind at 12/1 or longer.

Current odds:

Charli XCX - 1/3

Fred Again - 5/1

Central Cee - 5/1

Jamie XX - 15/2

Dua Lipa - 10/1

Michael Kiwanuka - 12/1

Beabadoobee - 12/1

Sam Fender - 14/1

Nia Archives -14/1

Rachel Chinourir - 14/1

British Group of the Year

Robert Smith of The Cure performs on the Pyramid stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. | Getty Images

The Cure lead the odds for British Group of the Year (13/8), but up-and-coming indie outfit The Last Dinner Party (5/2) and jazz collective Ezra Collective (5/2) aren’t far behind. Coldplay (5/1) and Bring Me The Horizon (5/1) round out the contenders.

Current odds:

The Cure - 13/8

The Last Dinner Party - 5/2

Ezra Collective - 5/2

Coldplay - 5/1

Bring Me The Horizon - 5/1

International Artist of the Year

The International Artist of the Year race is shaping up to be a close one, with Kendrick Lamar leading the odds (6/4) but facing strong competition from Beyoncé (5/2) and Billie Eilish (4/1). Chappell Roan (5/1) and Sabrina Carpenter (7/1) could also surprise, while Taylor Swift sits at 17/2, a longer shot than expected.

Current odds:

Kendrick Lamar - 6/4

Beyonce- 5/2

Billie Eilish - 4/1

Chappell Roan - 5/1

Sabrina Carpenter - 7/1

Taylor Swift - 17/2

Benson Boone - 12/1

Tyler, the Creator - 16/1

Asake - 25/1

Adrianne Lenker - 25/1

Song of the Year

Charli XCX’s Guess, featuring Billie Eilish, is the favourite for Song of the Year (6/4), but faces stiff competition from The Beatles' Now and Then (5/2) and Chase & Status’ Stormzy collaboration Backbone (5/2).

Current odds:

Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish – Guess - 6/4

The Beatles – Now and Then - 5/2

Chase & Status featuring Stormzy – Backbone - 5/2

Artemas – I Like the Way You Kiss Me - 4/1

Dua Lipa – Training Season - 15/2

Central Cee featuring Lil Baby – Band4Band - 10/1

Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin featuring Bbyclose – Kisses -20/1

Myles Smith – Stargazing - 20/1

Coldplay – Feelslikeimfallinginlove - 25/1

Ella Henderson featuring Rudimental – Alibi - 25/1

JADE – Angel of My Dreams - 25/1

Sam Ryder – You're Christmas to Me - 25/1

Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani - 33/1

Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D. – Somedays - 33/1

KSI featuring Trippie Redd – Thick of It - 40/1

How can I watch the BRIT Awards 2025 on TV this weekend?

This year’s BRIT Awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall, are set to screen on ITV 1 and ITV X on Saturday, March 1 2025 from 8:15pm GMT.

Looking for odds for the other big awards ceremony taking place this weekend? Check out who the favourites are to win at the 97th Academy Awards, taking place on Sunday March 2 2025.