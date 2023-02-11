The Brit Awards has offered up no end of iconic moments down the years.
From Jarvis Cocker raiding the stage to flash his bum during Michael Jackson’s self-indulgent performance in 1996 and Madonna taking a tumble in 2015 to more recent politically charged performances from the likes of Stormzy and Dave that have stayed in the memory, the Brits are almost always guaranteed to offer up something unique.
Ahead of tonight’s show, which will feature performances from Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Wet Leg, we look back at some of the bands and acts from Leeds to make their mark on the annual ceremony.
1. Leeds artists at the Brit Awards
The Brit Awards will be broadcast on ITV tonight (Saturday) on ITV at 8.30pm.
2. Mel B
The Spice Girls - featuring Leeds' own Mel B - won five Brit Awards in their day and became the youngest act to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Music award in 2000. Before all that though, the pop sensation will be best remembered for their performance of Who Do You Think You Are in 1997, during which Geri Halliwell wore a Union Jack dress that instantly took on iconic status.
3. Chumbawumba
Leeds anarcho-punks Chumbawumba broke into the mainstream with their 1997 single Tubthumping. The track was nominated for Best Single at the 1998 Brit Awards but lost out to All Saints with their song 'Never Ever'. However, the band's association with the show is probably best related to them pouring a bucket of ice water on the then deputy Prime Minister John Prescott.
4. Kaiser Chiefs
Following the huge success of their debut album Employment, Leeds lads Kaiser Chiefs went on to win big at the Brit Awards in 2007, taking home the awards for Best Rock Act, Best Live Act and Best British Group.
