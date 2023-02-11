2 . Mel B

The Spice Girls - featuring Leeds' own Mel B - won five Brit Awards in their day and became the youngest act to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Music award in 2000. Before all that though, the pop sensation will be best remembered for their performance of Who Do You Think You Are in 1997, during which Geri Halliwell wore a Union Jack dress that instantly took on iconic status.

Photo: Press Association Images