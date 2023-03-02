News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

boygenius: Indie supergroup announce second live show at The Piece Hall in Halifax after huge demand for tickets

Indie stars boygenius will play two shows at Halifax’s Piece Hall this summer due to huge demand.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A massive rush for pre-sale tickets for their show on Tuesday, August 22 has led to the acclaimed American indie band announcing a second gig at the historic venue on Wednesday, August 23.

Remaining tickets for the August 22 show and the new August 23 performance will go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 10am via ticketmaster.co.uk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

American singer-songwriter Ethel Cain will open both gigs.

boygenius
boygenius
boygenius

boygenius, comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, recently announced their long-awaited return with the release three singles – $20, Emily I’m Sorry, and True Blue – all taken from their upcoming album - the record - which will be released on March 31.

Acts joining boygenius at The Piece Hall this summer include Madness, Sting, Rag’N’Bone Man, James and Embrace, woth more artists still to be announced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley star Sophie Rundle reflects on shocking scene in...
HalifaxAmerican