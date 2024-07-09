Born Ugly creates ground-breaking summer campaign for the Royal Armouries: Game Changers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

By reframing the existing exhibition through an intriguing new lens and highlighting the Royal Armouries’ events calendar, including spectacles such as interactive jousting, Game Changers is designed to attract young families to the museum this summer.

Creative change agency Born Ugly today announces the launch of the Royal Armouries’ summer campaign, Game Changers.

The campaign will go live on 20th July and run throughout the summer, offering a unique experience that seeks to draw parallels between the stories, characters and weapons in games and the tales that the artefacts tell.

As one of the oldest serving museums, the Royal Armouries has long been a national institution, boasting one of the largest collections of arms and weaponry globally, with recent efforts focussing on making the world-renowned museum more inviting and engaging to families.

Some of the interactive activities includes a joust tournament

Game Changers aims to evoke the imagination of the past with the present by encouraging visitors to explore the museum’s rich offerings, ranging from Japanese samurai and Henry VIII’s armour to iconic movie props and an Indian war elephant. Through free daily live shows and combat demonstrations, visitors will be able to watch history come to life and understand the importance of comprehending our past to better appreciate our present and future.

Speaking on the campaign, Sarah Dear CEO of Born Ugly said “It’s special to work on such a unique and exciting project with as respected a national institution as the Royal Armouries. As parents look for opportunities for in-person fun and learning during the summer holidays, we hope that Game Changers offers an alternative that is both entertaining and intriguing. By bridging the gap between the screen and reality, we aim to channel gaming imagination into an enthusiasm for the stories the artifacts and experiences represent.”