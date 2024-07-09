Born Ugly creates ground-breaking summer campaign for the Royal Armouries: Game Changers
Creative change agency Born Ugly today announces the launch of the Royal Armouries’ summer campaign, Game Changers.
The campaign will go live on 20th July and run throughout the summer, offering a unique experience that seeks to draw parallels between the stories, characters and weapons in games and the tales that the artefacts tell.
As one of the oldest serving museums, the Royal Armouries has long been a national institution, boasting one of the largest collections of arms and weaponry globally, with recent efforts focussing on making the world-renowned museum more inviting and engaging to families.
Game Changers aims to evoke the imagination of the past with the present by encouraging visitors to explore the museum’s rich offerings, ranging from Japanese samurai and Henry VIII’s armour to iconic movie props and an Indian war elephant. Through free daily live shows and combat demonstrations, visitors will be able to watch history come to life and understand the importance of comprehending our past to better appreciate our present and future.
Speaking on the campaign, Sarah Dear CEO of Born Ugly said “It’s special to work on such a unique and exciting project with as respected a national institution as the Royal Armouries. As parents look for opportunities for in-person fun and learning during the summer holidays, we hope that Game Changers offers an alternative that is both entertaining and intriguing. By bridging the gap between the screen and reality, we aim to channel gaming imagination into an enthusiasm for the stories the artifacts and experiences represent.”
Florence Symington, Director of Brand & Audiences at the Royal Armouries added “Born Ugly worked closely with us to deeply understand the Royal Armouries, ensuring no stone was left unturned. They helped us to clarify our aspirations, the change we want to make and demonstrated how we could evolve for the future. Born Ugly pushed us both strategically and creatively, empowering us to be bolder whilst allowing us to have lots of fun along the way. This campaign signifies the next step in that evolution, and we’re excited to see the impact this campaign is going to make.”
