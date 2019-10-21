The Book of Mormon announces Leeds shows
Smash-hit stage show The Book of Mormon has announced that it is coming to Leeds.
The Tony award-winning musical comedy announced the news on Twitter at 2.45pm today.
Sharing a photo of a Book of Mormon poster in the Trinity Shopping Centre, the show's social media team said: "#TheMormonsAreComing... TO LEEDS OH COOL, the home of Cluedo and Scary Spice!
"Good things come to those who wait-list: http://t."
The Book of Mormon was written by South Park creators Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone.
It is a "satirical examination" of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, known as the Mormon Church.
The UK tour opened in Manchester in June 2019 - the first performance away from the West End.
Other confirmed shows are at the Bristol Hippodrome, Birmingham Hippodrome and Newcastle Theatre Royal.
The date and location for the Leeds shows are yet to be revealed.
Fans can sign up for the waitlist at www.thebookofmormonmusical.com/leeds