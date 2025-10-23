Punk duo Bob Vylan postpones Leeds and Manchester gigs over 'political pressure'

Punk duo Bob Vylan have postponed their gig in Leeds later this year, saying ‘political pressure’ forced them to reschedule two planned shows.

The band, which has been making headlines since leading “death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” chants at Glastonbury Festival earlier this year, was due to play at Leeds O2 Academy on November 4.

The band has also rescheduled their upcoming gig in Manchester.

In a statement on social media, the band wrote: “Due to political pressure from the likes of Bridget Phillipson and groups in the Northwest of England we have had to reschedule our Leeds and Manchester shows.

“All tickets remain valid and all other shows are continuing as planned.”

Ahead of the gig at Manchester Academy, situated on the University of Manchester campus, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said universities have the power to “take action to prevent harassment and intimidation”. The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region also called for the show to be cancelled following the terrorist attack on a synagogue in the city earlier this month.

It comes just days after singer Bobby Vylan appeared on the Louis Theroux Podcast - his first public interview since Glastonbury Festival in June - where he said the backlash the band has faced since the festival gig was “minimal compared to what people in Palestine are going through”.

The interview was recorded the day before the Manchester synagogue attack on October 2.

The rescheduled concert will now take place on February 7, 2026.