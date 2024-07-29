Bluesbury: Dewsbury’s first blues and beer festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dewsbury in West Yorkshire isn’t particularly known as a centre for blues music but in just a few weeks, some of the best known names in blues music will be descending on this small town for a weekend of world class blues and some amazing cask beers.

On 13-15 September, The West Riding at Dewsbury Train Station is putting the blues into Dewsbury and hosting some of the best blues artists, many of them fresh from the long established Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne. This will include Kyla Brox, Dave Acari, Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience, Antar Goodwin and many more.

While many northern towns have a thriving blues scene, this really is a first for Dewsbury and what else could they call it but Bluesbury? It’s like it was always meant to be!

Bluesbury has been created by Beerhouses, the small pub group that runs The West Riding pub – a traditional railway pub that’s part of the original ale trail on Dewsbury station, and they’ve called in Huddersfield blues royalty, Pat Fulgoni to organise and promote the festival – and play at it of course!

Bluesbury festival

Pat said: “It’s a dream to create such a celebration of blues and I’m delighted to have secured these amazing performers. I reckon we’ll be giving some bigger and longer established festivals a run for their money! In conjunction with Huddersfield Blues Club and The West Ridings’ vast experience in putting on beer festivals, this will be a huge event.”

And The West Riding is doing what The West does best and laying on 30+ cask beers and a beer-infused barbecue, making it a festival of Blues, Beers & Bangers!

The line-up

Pat has put together a blues line-up to make any fan weep. Here’s the full programme:

Pat Fulgoni

Friday September 13:

Saturday September 14:

Sunday September 15:

Entry is free.

Where could you expect to go and see this standard of musical talent for free? There are no tickets, and you don’t have to book, just come and enjoy the show, soak up the atmosphere, try some new beers and just have a great time.

The Bluesbury Festival is being run in collaboration with Huddersfield Blues Club and sponsored by Yorkshire Beers Ltd.