With the announcement that the Bingley Weekender/Bingley Music Live events were being postponed earlier this year, followed by the cancellation of Challenge Festival and other local events, a small group of volunteers have put together an exciting three-Day music festival to take place on Friday August 30 - Sunday September 1.

Featuring some of the UK's top tributes to the biggest acts, as well as showcasing the best of original local bands and artistes, Bingley Rocks will continue the family friendly environment built up over previous years at the Bradford & Bingley Sports Club site on Wagon Lane, Bingley.

Day, weekend and camping tickets all available online now!

For tickets and more information, visit www.beescamping.co.uk