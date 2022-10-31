Biffy Clyro Leeds 2022: When is First Direct Arena gig, how to get tickets - UK tour dates and setlist
Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro are touring the UK this autumn with a stop in Leeds.
Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro is heading out on a tour of the UK and Ireland this Autumn, including a date at First Direct Arena in Leeds. Joining them are special guests Architects from Brighton, opening the entertainment.
The band have recently been touring across mainland Europe, but are heading back to more familiar shores for a set of arena shows. Biffy Clyro will play First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday (November 5). The event starts at 8pm and doors open at 6.30pm.
There are still a few tickets available for the Leeds leg of the tour but you’ll have to be quick as several sections of the arena have already sold out. Available tickets start at £56.21, available on Ticketmaster.
Biffy Clyro have been playing around 22 songs every night on their most recent gigs, so a similar number could be expected at the First Direct Arena as well. Their most played songs live are:
- Living Is a Problem Because Everything Dies - Played 726 times
- Mountains - Played 705 times
- Bubbles - Played 629 times
- Many of Horror - Played 612 times
- That Golden Rule - Played 591 times
Full Biffy Clyro UK & Ireland tour dates
November 5 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
November 6 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
November 8 - Dublin - 3Arena
November 9 - Belfast - SSE Arena
November 11 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
November 12 - London - The O2
November 14 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
November 15 - Bournemouth - BIC