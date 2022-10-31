Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro is heading out on a tour of the UK and Ireland this Autumn, including a date at First Direct Arena in Leeds. Joining them are special guests Architects from Brighton, opening the entertainment.

The band have recently been touring across mainland Europe, but are heading back to more familiar shores for a set of arena shows. Biffy Clyro will play First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday (November 5). The event starts at 8pm and doors open at 6.30pm.

There are still a few tickets available for the Leeds leg of the tour but you’ll have to be quick as several sections of the arena have already sold out. Available tickets start at £56.21, available on Ticketmaster .

Biffy Clyro have been playing around 22 songs every night on their most recent gigs, so a similar number could be expected at the First Direct Arena as well. Their most played songs live are:

Living Is a Problem Because Everything Dies - Played 726 times Mountains - Played 705 times Bubbles - Played 629 times Many of Horror - Played 612 times That Golden Rule - Played 591 times

Biffy Clyro is headling to Leeds First Direct Arena on November 5.

Full Biffy Clyro UK & Ireland tour dates

Advertisement Hide Ad

November 5 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

November 6 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

November 8 - Dublin - 3Arena

November 9 - Belfast - SSE Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

November 11 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

November 12 - London - The O2

November 14 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

November 15 - Bournemouth - BIC

Advertisement Hide Ad