Beth Hannaway - Singer / Songwriter

By Daniel Matthews
Contributor
Published 9th Jan 2025, 10:30 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 10:48 GMT
Daniel Matthews Associates is proud to interduce Beth Hannaway.

At just 17 years of age, she's been taking Yorkshire by storm. Beth is an outstanding, gifted talent with a stunning voice and a fantastic range and style. Her musical influences include 'Amy Winehouse and Adele' she covers a range of classic pop to Musical Theatre and also writes her own original music as well.

Beth can often be seem busking in Wakefield and performing live gigs in great venues. With her own set up, she can adapt to any size venue. The feedback from places she's performed in the past has been amazing and she's been rebooked a number of times. Now she's ready to branch out and share her amazing talents with the world.

https://open.spotify.com/track/5dOSgWYe6p9TlruMrjO1EK?si=d68a57550e864fb9

Beth is available for 2025 bookings. For more information, email: [email protected]

