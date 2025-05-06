Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

World-class darts is returning to Leeds this Thursday as the best of the best compete for the Premier League title.

On May 8, the Bet MGM Premier League Darts will be staged at Leeds First Direct Arena, as the sport's best battle it out for the coveted title - and £1 million in prize money.

With reigning champion Luke Littler and world number one Like Humphries amongst those competing, it's sure to be a night to remember.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the big night:

The 2025 Premier League Darts is coming to Leeds this week.

Bet MGM Premier League Darts door and set times:

Fans are welcome to First Direct from 6pn, and the event will start an hour later at 7pm.

How to buy tickets for Bet MGM Premier League Darts at Leeds First Direct Arena on Thursday, May 8:

There are a select number of last-minute tickets available ranging from £42.75 to £225 per person.

You can find any remaining tickets here.

Important safety information

First Direct Arena has issued the following important safety information for all fans:

The venue has a zero-tolerance policy towards abusive or aggressive behaviour toward staff & Security, which will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

No Football colours (other than non-domestic international colours) will be allowed into the venue.

Spectators are asked to behave in an orderly manner at all times.

Drunken behaviour will not be tolerated and perpetrators may be asked to leave or refused entry.

Drink throwing (or using anything as a missile) will result in an ejection.

Shouting out, booing, whistling or otherwise causing disturbance whilst the players are throwing may result in ejection without warning.

The broadcast may contain strobe lighting and smoke effects. Any person adversely affected by such effects should take notice and take appropriate action.

Writing inflammatory or offensive messages on 180 cards or similar items may result in confiscation or ejection.

Flash photography and filming the event is barred other than with a permit.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Parents and guardians are advised to familiarise themselves with the nature of the event before bringing children with them.

Spectators wearing costumes which are deemed politically insensitive or offensive will not be admitted. Masks are only permitted to be worn once spectators are inside the venue. No imitation weapons or other potential missiles will be permitted.

Prohibited items

The following items are banned inside the arena:

No smoking or vaping

Video cameras

Fireworks or flares

Aerosols

Darts

Tools

Balls

Helmets

Illegal substances

Umbrellas

Explosives

No inflatables

Weapons

Flags on poles/sticks (flags are permitted)

Football colours

Bottles

Cans

