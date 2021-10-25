Leeds residents will now get the chance to do exactly that, as Shaun Williamson heads to new Farsley venue The Old Woollen in February.

Titled "Barrioke", the night will give the audience their own chance "to sing on stage with a musical legend" according to organisers.

Shaun's rendition of 'Something Inside So Strong' went viral globally after his performance at the Bowls.

Ever dreamt of being able to sing on stage with "Barry from Eastenders?" Pic: The Old Woollen

Social media users have jumped at the chance to grab tickets after they went on sale.

Tickets are £14 for the February 18, 2022 show.

For more information visit the Old Woollen website.