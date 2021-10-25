'Barry from Eastenders' heading to Farsley for karaoke night as tickets go on sale
Ever dreamt of being able to sing on stage with "Barry from Eastenders?"
Leeds residents will now get the chance to do exactly that, as Shaun Williamson heads to new Farsley venue The Old Woollen in February.
Titled "Barrioke", the night will give the audience their own chance "to sing on stage with a musical legend" according to organisers.
Shaun's rendition of 'Something Inside So Strong' went viral globally after his performance at the Bowls.
Social media users have jumped at the chance to grab tickets after they went on sale.
Tickets are £14 for the February 18, 2022 show.
For more information visit the Old Woollen website.
