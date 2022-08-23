Are you ready for Freddie? Andy John, Bohemian Champion The Halfway House, Morley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy John is a Bohemian Champion

Whether you love Freddie or not, you can’t fail to join in with this show as Andy John is as engaging as he is entertaining, writes Dave Kelly.

With pitch perfect renditions and, in key falsetto, Andy pulls it off like a real champion with his superb sense of humour and his timing, he really engages with an impressive show.

The pub itself is a breath of fresh air, and was absolutely packed out, such is the draw of tribute acts as good as this one.

Freddie Mercury hit after hit

In surroundings like this, the hosts Neil and Jo have provided the perfect backdrop to acts such as this, presenting us with a friendly local with space to breathe, watch sports and enjoy a drink, a great selection on tap just as it should be.

With many traditional locals being closed and sold in the great exodus of traditional ale houses, The Halfway House has moved with the times to become most welcoming.

Andy is a superb entertainer and, in a time of modern music without soul, it's easy to see why folks flock to his gigs. He really does have that certain "Kind of Magic" to draw a crowd

He will perform Queen and Freddie Mercury hits at The Holbeck WMC, Jenkinson Lawn, LS11 9QX, on September 16, tickets available on the door on the night from 7.30pm.