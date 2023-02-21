Antidote - Halifax's Victoria Theatre’s experimental music programme is back

The programme for 2023 kicks off on Sunday February 26 with Leeds based Commoners Choir

Curated by internationally recognised composer, musician and songwriter Aby Vulliamy, Antidote features some of the UK’s finest musicians and performers.

The programme for this year kicks off with Leeds-based Commoners Choir on Sunday February26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a community-led choir that sings powerful original songs about the world and things they feel strongly about, such as inequality, hope and politics.

The sizeable ensemble will be joined by Sheffield band The Consumptives, led by formidable musician and songwriter Michael Ward Somerset, who has penned hits for Take That and Roisin Murphy.

The Consumptives will share their dark yet playful, highly skilled, and totally unique stories, poetry, and music, in which audiences are invited to think and engage with all sorts of subjects, leaving us with more questions than answers.

The event, which is titled Voicing Dissent: Musical Protestations, will be an evening of socially engaged, community-spirited music that aims to challenge our understanding of live music, ourselves, and the environment we live in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With tickets at £10, this is a great opportunity to witness some truly remarkable and original musicians and have a unique cultural and socially conscious experience.

The next event in the series, on Sunday March 6, is curated by local artist, musician, and writer Andy Abbot, who will be collaborating with Aby Vulliamy under the name ADRA Ensemble.

It will feature expanded versions of Andy instrumental compositions for baritone acoustic guitar, combined with the multi-instrumental talent of Aby.

Joining them will be imaginative, multi-instrumentalist Slovenian folk/rock trio Širom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than a dozen instruments can be found in the repertoire of Iztok Koren, Samo Kutin and Ana Kravanja and at least as many given musical forms that can be perceived as an inspiration behind the character of this ensemble.

Širom’s music is contemplative and an original, stylistically homogeneous form of expression that oscillates between a wide array of folk sounds and contemporary acoustic rock-style meditations.

Antidote is a programme of artistes that see things from a slightly different point of view, for audiences who like to challenge their understanding of live music.

If you consider yourself to be a music aficionado and enjoy exploring new musical avenues, then the Victoria Theatre’s Antidote series could be for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad