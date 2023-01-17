Violin icon André Rieu has announced his highly anticipated Spring tour of the UK and Ireland, including a visit to Leeds in May. The world-renowned Dutch violinist, who is most known for founding the waltz-playing Johann Straus Orchestra, performed in Central Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, and Israel last year.

This time around, the 73-year-old chart-topper will tour the UK, beginning with a two-day stop in London in April and concluding in late June in Liverpool. Since 1975, Rieu, one of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world, has toured with his beloved orchestra, considered to be the world’s largest private orchestra.

And his recent Christmas album ‘Silver Bells’ charted in top five in the UK, which is his 16th album to chart in the UK top 10 with combined sales over 40 million albums worldwide. In addition to his success, André also topped the cinema Box Office with his cinema event ‘Live in Dublin’.

Following the UK and Ireland tour, Rieu will also be travelling to the US with his Johann Strauss Orchestra. Below is information regarding his show in Leeds, ticket sales, and other UK venues where he will be performing.

André Rieu’s Leeds concert 2023 and tickets

Rieu will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on May 11. The tickets are currently on sale on Ticketmaster from £58.95.

André Rieu UK Tour 2023 venues

April 13 London OVO Arena Wembley

April 14 London OVO Arena Wembley

April 15 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

April 20 SSE Arena Belfast

April 21 Dublin 3Arena

April 22 Dublin 3Arena

May 10 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

May 11 Leeds First Direct Arena

May 12 Manchester AO Arena

May 13 Sheffield Utilita Arena

May 25 Aberdeen P&J Live

May 26 Glasgow OVO Hydro

May 27 Glasgow OVO Hydro

June 24 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

