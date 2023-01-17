News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

André Rieu 2023 arena tour: How to get Leeds tickets - see full list of UK and Ireland dates

World renowned Dutch violin legend André Rieu is set to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena as part of his UK and Ireland tour this year.

By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

Violin icon André Rieu has announced his highly anticipated Spring tour of the UK and Ireland, including a visit to Leeds in May. The world-renowned Dutch violinist, who is most known for founding the waltz-playing Johann Straus Orchestra, performed in Central Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, and Israel last year.

This time around, the 73-year-old chart-topper will tour the UK, beginning with a two-day stop in London in April and concluding in late June in Liverpool. Since 1975, Rieu, one of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world, has toured with his beloved orchestra, considered to be the world’s largest private orchestra.

Hide Ad

And his recent Christmas album ‘Silver Bells’ charted in top five in the UK, which is his 16th album to chart in the UK top 10 with combined sales over 40 million albums worldwide. In addition to his success, André also topped the cinema Box Office with his cinema event ‘Live in Dublin’.

Following the UK and Ireland tour, Rieu will also be travelling to the US with his Johann Strauss Orchestra. Below is information regarding his show in Leeds, ticket sales, and other UK venues where he will be performing.

André Rieu’s Leeds concert 2023 and tickets

Rieu will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on May 11. The tickets are currently on sale on Ticketmaster from £58.95.

Hide Ad

André Rieu UK Tour 2023 venues

April  13    London  OVO Arena Wembley

Hide Ad

April  14   London OVO Arena Wembley

April   15  Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Hide Ad

April 20    SSE Arena Belfast

April 21     Dublin 3Arena

Hide Ad

April 22    Dublin 3Arena

May  10    Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Hide Ad

May   11   Leeds First Direct Arena

May   12   Manchester AO Arena

Hide Ad

May  13    Sheffield Utilita Arena

May   25   Aberdeen P&J Live

Hide Ad

May   26   Glasgow OVO Hydro

May   27   Glasgow OVO Hydro

Hide Ad

June  24    Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Dutch violin legend André Rieu is set to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena as part of his UK and Ireland tour this year.
Hide Ad

DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Leeds First Direct Arena