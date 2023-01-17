André Rieu 2023 arena tour: How to get Leeds tickets - see full list of UK and Ireland dates
World renowned Dutch violin legend André Rieu is set to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena as part of his UK and Ireland tour this year.
Violin icon André Rieu has announced his highly anticipated Spring tour of the UK and Ireland, including a visit to Leeds in May. The world-renowned Dutch violinist, who is most known for founding the waltz-playing Johann Straus Orchestra, performed in Central Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, and Israel last year.
This time around, the 73-year-old chart-topper will tour the UK, beginning with a two-day stop in London in April and concluding in late June in Liverpool. Since 1975, Rieu, one of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world, has toured with his beloved orchestra, considered to be the world’s largest private orchestra.
And his recent Christmas album ‘Silver Bells’ charted in top five in the UK, which is his 16th album to chart in the UK top 10 with combined sales over 40 million albums worldwide. In addition to his success, André also topped the cinema Box Office with his cinema event ‘Live in Dublin’.
Following the UK and Ireland tour, Rieu will also be travelling to the US with his Johann Strauss Orchestra. Below is information regarding his show in Leeds, ticket sales, and other UK venues where he will be performing.
André Rieu’s Leeds concert 2023 and tickets
Rieu will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on May 11. The tickets are currently on sale on Ticketmaster from £58.95.
André Rieu UK Tour 2023 venues
April 13 London OVO Arena Wembley
April 14 London OVO Arena Wembley
April 15 Birmingham Resorts World Arena
April 20 SSE Arena Belfast
April 21 Dublin 3Arena
April 22 Dublin 3Arena
May 10 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
May 11 Leeds First Direct Arena
May 12 Manchester AO Arena
May 13 Sheffield Utilita Arena
May 25 Aberdeen P&J Live
May 26 Glasgow OVO Hydro
May 27 Glasgow OVO Hydro
June 24 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
