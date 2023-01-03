News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Alfie Boe announces Harrogate Convention Centre date

Following his evening with at the Royal Albert Hall celebrating 20 years in entertainment, tenor Alfie Boe has announced a nationwide UK tour including a date in Harrogate.

By Sue Wilkinson
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Alfie Boe is birnging is new show to Harrogate Convention Centre
Alfie Boe is birnging is new show to Harrogate Convention Centre

From leading the cast of Les Misérables – which received a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album and three sold-out solo UK tours – Boe has always strived to bring great music to different audiences.

As a young boy, Lancashire-born Alfie Boe dreamed of a career as a singer. Turning his dreams into reality, Alfie has enjoyed a hugely successful career both in Britain and across the pond.

Hide Ad

His career exploded in 2002 when stage and film director Baz Luhrmann cast him in a lead role in the Broadway revival of La Bohème, Alfie's powerhouse performance brought him a Tony award.

He is at Harrogate Convention Centre on September 30 and tickets are on sale from the venue.