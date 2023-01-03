Alfie Boe announces Harrogate Convention Centre date

Alfie Boe is birnging is new show to Harrogate Convention Centre

From leading the cast of Les Misérables – which received a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album and three sold-out solo UK tours – Boe has always strived to bring great music to different audiences.

As a young boy, Lancashire-born Alfie Boe dreamed of a career as a singer. Turning his dreams into reality, Alfie has enjoyed a hugely successful career both in Britain and across the pond.

His career exploded in 2002 when stage and film director Baz Luhrmann cast him in a lead role in the Broadway revival of La Bohème, Alfie's powerhouse performance brought him a Tony award.