A night of unmissable live music at Beckview Studios, Scarborough

Beckview Studios in Scarborough will host another night of live music on Thursday 7th November from 7pm, featuring cutting-edge talent from the Leeds and Scarborough music scenes.

The evening will include performances by Fight the Giant, Bean King, and headliners Bad Luck Brian, bringing a mix of jazz innovation, shoegaze pop, and alternative indie rock to the stage.

Fight the Giant is the Leeds-based jazz ensemble, offering a mix of timeless jazz with a modern, experimental twist. Band members include Jascha Bingham, a classically influenced pianist; Sean Blake, the double bassist, with experience in the National Youth Jazz Orchestra; trumpet player Oli Cripps who grew up on the London jazz scene; Louis Cryer, a classical guitarist and drummer Adam Scott who originally hails from Scarborough and recorded his first EP at Beckview Studios.

Bean King, also from Leeds, combines pop and shoegaze influences to create a fresh and vibrant sound. Formed in 2023, the quartet of James, Barney, Wojtek, and Josh have crafted a unique blend of emo, grunge, and shoegaze, with a distinctive pop sensibility. Bean King’s raw, ‘do it yourself’ sound promises to be a highlight of the evening. The band won the live lounge performance competition for this event.

Fight the Giant photo credit Adam Scott

Headliners Bad Luck Brian are Scarborough’s homegrown indie heroes known for their catchy melodies, witty lyrics, and chiming guitar riffs. Formed in 2020, this alternative indie band has performed at local festivals including Seafest. Celebrated for their live energetic performances, the band recently performed at a Beckview Studios Live & Loud event. The event on the 7th November is a unique opportunity to see and hear the band perform an intimate stripped back version of their original songs.

Studio co-manager Kristina Jones said: "Beckview Studios continues to work with, support and promote local and regional musicians."

Tickets are selling fast and are available from the Beckview Studios website.