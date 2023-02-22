News you can trust since 1890
A journey through music - Take a trip from Americana to folk and blues rock

​Another glittering assortment of musical gems is on offer this time around, spanning a wide range of genres from Americana to folk and blues rock.

By Kevin Bryan
22 minutes ago - 1 min read
Kevin Bryan CD review from Americana to folk and blues rock (photo: Adobe)
​The reissue of Echo and the Bunnymen’s album ”Evergreen” is a particularly interesting one, expanding the original 1997 track listing with the addition of a whole host of contemporary live performances and radio sessions from both sides of the Atlantic.

Other CDs include innovative Brighton alternative folkies Bird in the Belly's exploration of post apocalyptic Britain, Texan blues vocalist Angela Strehli's new album and latest from Steve Dawson;

Annie Capps (Yellow Room Records) “How Can I Say This?”
Bird in the Belly (GFM Records) “After The City”
Jefferson Starship (Floating World) “Performing Jefferson Airplane at Woodstock”
Cactus (Cherry Red) “Evil Is Going On”
Angela Perley (Self Released) “Turn Me Loose”
Jerusalem (Talking Elephant) “Jerusalem”
Echo & The Bunnymen (London Records) “Evergreen”
Steve Dawson (Black Hen Music) “Eyes Closed, Dreaming”
Angela Strehli (Antone’s/New West Records) “Ace of Blues”
