An iconic 80s duo will headline the fifth edition of 80s Classical returning to Millennium Square in Leeds next summer.

80s pop duo Bananarama, consisting of Sara Dallin and Keren Underwood, will be joined at the event by several yet to be announced artists together with Leeds’ Orchestra of Opera North, for a “trip back to the musically momentous decade”.

The duo will perform their chart-topping hits like never heard before together with the 50-piece symphony orchestra as part of the fifth edition of 80s Classical.

With a career spanning over four decades, and having recently celebrated their 40th anniversary as a group, Bananarama has become one of Britain’s most celebrated acts, with two Band Air appearances, and an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most successful female band worldwide with most charting singles.

80s pop icons Bananarama is set to headline 80s Classical at Leeds' Millennium Square. Picture by Leeds City Council

On being announced as headliners, Sara said: “We are so excited to be involved in such a unique and exciting concert which is a fitting way to continue our 40th anniversary celebrations.”

Keren added: “Leeds is such a vibrant city to visit and perform in and we can’t wait to take to the stage in the iconic Millennium Square with such a talented array of musicians on what is going to be a truly magical occasion for everyone.”

80s Classical is organised by Leeds City Council in partnership with Opera North, the creative team behind composer, arranger and conductor Cliff Masterson together with collaborator and Musical Director Steve Anderson.

Steve said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to announce and welcome Bananarama into the 80s Classical family and we can’t wait for everyone to see them perform with a live orchestra for the very first time alongside the magnificent Orchestra of Opera North.”

Cliff added: “Everyone knows the iconic songs of Bananarama as true legends of such a generation-defining era and we are so thrilled and grateful to be trusted with the responsibility of re-imagining such cherished songs. With a brand-new show for 2024 and more special guest artists to be announced, this is set to be yet another epic night of drama and excitement in Leeds not to be missed."

More original acts are to be announced over the coming days.

When is 80s Classical 2024 at Leeds’ Millennium Square?

The special event takes place on Saturday, July 20, 2024 with doors opening at 6.30pm, DJs from 6.45pm and main performances starting at 8.15pm.

How to buy tickets for 80s Classical 2024 featuring Bananarama

Tickets for the event go on sale from 10am on Friday November 17 via Millennium Square.

Standing tickets start at £36.85, with a limited number of seated tickets available at £45.65.