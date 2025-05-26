Will Taylor Swift continue her AMAs stream, or will Kendrick Lamar triumph this evening?

13 records could be broken at this evening’s American Music Awards ceremony

Taylor Swift looks to continue her streak at the ceremony and build up her 40 award wins so far.

But could Charli XCX and Kenrick Lamar break records in Las Vegas this year?

The stars of the music world are set to gather later today for the 2025 American Music Awards, taking place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

This year's event, which includes three new categories, is based purely on fan voting, while nominees were selected by their commercial performance. Ultimately, the winners are in our hands.

Several records could once again be broken this year, with Taylor Swift looking to extend her streak at the ceremony, having already become the most awarded artist in the history of the AMAs, amassing an incredible 40 trophies.

However, all eyes this year are on hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar, who looks to break a long-standing AMA record and continue his incredible past 12 months following his success at the GRAMMY Awards earlier this year.

Vegas Insider has compiled a list of potential records that could be set or broken at this year’s event, ranging from most awards collected in a single ceremony to a nominee becoming only the second woman in the awards’ history to earn the Favourite Electronic/Dance Artist gong.

So, what records could be set or broken this evening at the glitzy musical event?

What records could be broken at the 2025 American Music Awards?

Will Taylor Swift add to the 40 American Music Awards she has earned over her career this evening? | AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift could significantly extend her already dominant legacy at the AMAs. As the most awarded artist in the history of the awards, currently holding a staggering 40 trophies, her 6 nominations in 2025 offer the chance to boost her total to an unprecedented 46 AMAs.

Beyond overall wins, Swift is nominated in several categories where she already holds the record: a win for Artist of the Year would be her 8th, further solidifying her reign; taking home Favourite Female Pop Artist would also be her 8th, and potentially her 6th consecutive win in that category.

Additionally, if The Tortured Poets Department wins Favourite Pop/Rock Album, it would be her 6th time winning in that category, and she could become the first artist ever to win it three consecutive times.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar has a monumental opportunity to etch his name into AMA history. With an impressive 10 nominations in 2025, he could potentially break the long-standing record for the most AMAs won in a single ceremony.

This record is currently held by legends Michael Jackson (1984) and Whitney Houston (1994), both with 8 wins. There is also the feat that if his album GNX takes home the award for Favourite Rap/Hip-Hop Album, it would mark his 3rd win in that category, tying Nicki Minaj's current record.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX, having earned an Ivor award last week, could achieve a significant milestone in the electronic dance music categories. If she wins Favourite Electronic/Dance Artist, she would become only the second female artist in the history of the AMAs to achieve this feat, joining the ranks of Lady Gaga, who first won the award in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has the chance to further cement her status as a leading female voice in hip-hop. Should she win Favourite Rap/Hip-Hop Female Artist, it would be her second victory in this category, placing her alongside esteemed artists like Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliot, and Cardi B as multi-time winners.

Eminem

Eminem is nominated in two key hip-hop categories where he could extend or tie existing records. If he wins Favourite Rap/Hip-Hop Male Artist, it would be his 5th victory in that category, further solidifying his record as the most awarded artist.

A win for The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) in the Favourite Rap/Hip-Hop Album category would also be his 3rd win, tying Nicki Minaj's record for most wins in that specific category.

Future

Future could make his mark in the Favourite Rap/Hip-Hop Song category. Having won once in 2022 for Wait for U, a win for Like That in 2025 would be his second victory, allowing him to join Cardi B as the only artists to have won this category on multiple occasions (Cardi B currently holds three wins).

Linkin Park

Linkin Park has the opportunity to extend their already impressive record in the rock genre. With 6 previous wins in the Favourite Rock Artist category (2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2017), a victory in 2025 would bring their total to a remarkable 7 AMAs, solidifying their long-standing dominance in the rock field.

Who do you think will walk away from the 2025 American Music Awards with a trophy and are you rooting for Charli XCX like the rest of us? Let us know your predictions by leaving a comment down below.