16 photos around the Henry Moore Institute in Leeds after sculpture gallery undergoes major refurbishment

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST

A gallery in Leeds has reopened to the public after undergoing a refurbishment and being closed for seven months.

The Henry Moore Institute on The Headrow re-opened on Friday (July 12), having been closed since last November for its first refurbishment since it opened in 1991.

The institute, which was the first purpose-built sculpture gallery in the UK, features a vibrant new multifunctional learning and engagement facility to host creative workshops, discussions and events.

The renovations include a focus on more inviting spaces for visitors and changes have been made to the entrance area, which has been made to feel more welcoming, and the ‘alcove’ area, which has been refreshed to encourage audiences to enjoy free, creative drop-in activities during their visit.

Improvements have also been made to the research library reception and the seminar room; while the roof has been replaced and solar panels have been installed.

Check out our pictures showcasing the work carried out at the institute, which cost “over £500,000” in the gallery below.

Henry Moore Institute on The Headrow, Leeds, has undergone a refurbishment

1. Henry Moore Institute

Henry Moore Institute on The Headrow, Leeds, has undergone a refurbishment | Tony Johnson

Pictured is the reception area and shop.

2. The reception area and shop at the Henry Moore Institute on The Headrow, Leeds which has undergone a referbishment.

Pictured is the reception area and shop. | Tony Johnson

The Henry Moore Institute reopened to the public following the first major refurbishment in its 31-year history on July 12.

3. Reopened

The Henry Moore Institute reopened to the public following the first major refurbishment in its 31-year history on July 12. | Tony Johnson

Temporarily closed since November 2023, the newly revamped Grade II listed Institute has undergone significant internal enhancements to ensure the space is more accessible, welcoming and engaging.

4. 'More welcoming'

Temporarily closed since November 2023, the newly revamped Grade II listed Institute has undergone significant internal enhancements to ensure the space is more accessible, welcoming and engaging. | Tony Johnson

Designed in the early 1990s by Dixon Jones, the Henry Moore Institute was the first purpose-built sculpture gallery in the UK.

5. Sculpture gallery

Designed in the early 1990s by Dixon Jones, the Henry Moore Institute was the first purpose-built sculpture gallery in the UK. | Tony Johnson

The entrance area has a new welcome area encouraging visitors to stay longer, take a seat and browse the enhanced shop.

6. Enhanced welcome area

The entrance area has a new welcome area encouraging visitors to stay longer, take a seat and browse the enhanced shop. | Tony Johnson

