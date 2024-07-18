The Henry Moore Institute on The Headrow re-opened on Friday (July 12), having been closed since last November for its first refurbishment since it opened in 1991.

The institute, which was the first purpose-built sculpture gallery in the UK, features a vibrant new multifunctional learning and engagement facility to host creative workshops, discussions and events.

The renovations include a focus on more inviting spaces for visitors and changes have been made to the entrance area, which has been made to feel more welcoming, and the ‘alcove’ area, which has been refreshed to encourage audiences to enjoy free, creative drop-in activities during their visit.

Improvements have also been made to the research library reception and the seminar room; while the roof has been replaced and solar panels have been installed.

Check out our pictures showcasing the work carried out at the institute, which cost “over £500,000” in the gallery below.

