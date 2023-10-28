Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
13 exciting gigs coming to Leeds in 2023 - including The Prodigy and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Despite there only being two months left of this year, hundreds of bands are still scheduled to play in our city.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 28th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

While November and December might be dark and rainy months, Leeds will be treated to performances from greats such as The Prodigy, Mae Muller, Madness and The Lathums in the remaining few weeks of the year.

There are still hundreds of bands scheduled to play in Leeds in 2023 across venues including First Direct Arena, O2 Academy, Project House, Brudenell Social Club and more, worth checking out.

We have listed 13 of the biggest and most exciting shows still to take place in Leeds in 2023:

1. The Chemical Brothers

Legendary electronic dance duo The Chemical Brothers are coming to Leeds the day this gallery is published, on October 28. Where: First Direct Arena When: Saturday, October 28 2023

Mike Skinner's The Streets is back with the new album The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light along with a show at Leeds O2 Academy in November. Where: O2 Academy When: Saturday November 4

2. The Streets

Mike Skinner's The Streets is back with the new album The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light along with a show at Leeds O2 Academy in November. Where: O2 Academy When: Saturday November 4 Photo: Ben Cannon

English boyband JLS is coming to Leeds in November as part of their second tour since reuniting in 2021. Where: First Direct Arena When: Tuesday, November 7 2023

3. JLS

English boyband JLS is coming to Leeds in November as part of their second tour since reuniting in 2021. Where: First Direct Arena When: Tuesday, November 7 2023 Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

The Slipknot and Stone Sour singer is coming to Leeds in support of his second solo album, CMF2. Where: O2 Academy When: Wednesday, November 8 2023

4. Corey Taylor

The Slipknot and Stone Sour singer is coming to Leeds in support of his second solo album, CMF2. Where: O2 Academy When: Wednesday, November 8 2023

American experimental pop artist Natalie Laura Mering, or Weyes Blood, is coming to Leeds Where: O2 Academy When: Sunday, November 12 2023

5. Weyes Blood

American experimental pop artist Natalie Laura Mering, or Weyes Blood, is coming to Leeds Where: O2 Academy When: Sunday, November 12 2023

McFly are back in Leeds next month touring in support of their seventh album Power To Play. Where: O2 Academy When: Monday, November 13, 2023

6. McFly

McFly are back in Leeds next month touring in support of their seventh album Power To Play. Where: O2 Academy When: Monday, November 13, 2023

