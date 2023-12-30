Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 exciting events coming to Leeds in the first months of 2024 including Comic-Con and Strictly Come Dancing

Hundreds of exciting events for the whole family is coming to Leeds in the first five months of 2024.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 30th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

As Christmas comes to an end, and some of us feel the January blues, there are tonnes of events coming to our city to look forward to.

With everything from exciting food and music festivals, to Disney icons taking on the ice at First Direct Arena, there is something for everyone to enjoy in January to May.

Here are 13 exciting events coming to Leeds in the first five months of 2024:

Oliver! the musical based on Charles Dickens' popular novel is on at Leeds Playhouse until January 27.

1. Oliver! at Quarry at Leeds Playhouse until January 27

Oliver! the musical based on Charles Dickens' popular novel is on at Leeds Playhouse until January 27. Photo: Alastair Muir

Photo Sales
Strictly Come Dancing is bringing its live tour to First Direct Arena in February.

2. Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour at First Direct Arena on February 1 and 2.

Strictly Come Dancing is bringing its live tour to First Direct Arena in February. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Leeds Comic-Con returns to New Dock at the Royal Armouries with all things pop-culture.

3. Leeds Super Comic-Con at New Dock, Royal Armouries on February 18

Leeds Comic-Con returns to New Dock at the Royal Armouries with all things pop-culture.

Photo Sales
The Wardrobe is celebrating its 25th birthday with a year-long party kicking off with an intimate gig with The Libertines on February 15 with more events to be announced.

4. The Wardrobe 25th birthday celebration on all year.

The Wardrobe is celebrating its 25th birthday with a year-long party kicking off with an intimate gig with The Libertines on February 15 with more events to be announced. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Perhaps the most famous basketball team in the world is coming to Leeds First Direct Arena on February 17.

5. Harlem Globetrotters at First Direct Arena on February 17

Perhaps the most famous basketball team in the world is coming to Leeds First Direct Arena on February 17. Photo: Nathan Hopkins/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A number of beloved Disney characters are coming to Leeds for four nights in February and March.

6. Disney On Ice presents Dream Big at First Direct Arena on February 29 to March 3

A number of beloved Disney characters are coming to Leeds for four nights in February and March. Photo: Disney On Ice

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsStrictly Come DancingMusic FestivalsFoodDisney