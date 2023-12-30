Hundreds of exciting events for the whole family is coming to Leeds in the first five months of 2024.

As Christmas comes to an end, and some of us feel the January blues, there are tonnes of events coming to our city to look forward to.

With everything from exciting food and music festivals, to Disney icons taking on the ice at First Direct Arena, there is something for everyone to enjoy in January to May.

Here are 13 exciting events coming to Leeds in the first five months of 2024:

1 . Oliver! at Quarry at Leeds Playhouse until January 27 Oliver! the musical based on Charles Dickens' popular novel is on at Leeds Playhouse until January 27. Photo: Alastair Muir Photo Sales

2 . Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour at First Direct Arena on February 1 and 2. Strictly Come Dancing is bringing its live tour to First Direct Arena in February. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Super Comic-Con at New Dock, Royal Armouries on February 18 Leeds Comic-Con returns to New Dock at the Royal Armouries with all things pop-culture. Photo Sales

4 . The Wardrobe 25th birthday celebration on all year. The Wardrobe is celebrating its 25th birthday with a year-long party kicking off with an intimate gig with The Libertines on February 15 with more events to be announced. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . Harlem Globetrotters at First Direct Arena on February 17 Perhaps the most famous basketball team in the world is coming to Leeds First Direct Arena on February 17. Photo: Nathan Hopkins/Getty Images Photo Sales