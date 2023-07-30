Leeds news you can trust since 1890
11 things that people in Leeds say they will buy first if they win the lottery

The thought of winning the jackpot is the dream for so many people – and players in Leeds are not short of ideas for how to spend the cash.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 30th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

From travelling the world to knee operations, lotto lovers in the city knew exactly how they’d use the funds if they were to hit the big time.

The Yorkshire Evening Post asked readers what they would choose to put the money towards, and we were inundated with responses.

Here are some of the best answers –

People had plenty of ideas about how they'd spend their winnings if they won the lottery.

1. Lottery

People had plenty of ideas about how they'd spend their winnings if they won the lottery. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Scott Wood said: "I’d pay off my existing debts and enjoy the rest on travelling."

2. Lottery

Scott Wood said: "I’d pay off my existing debts and enjoy the rest on travelling." Photo: estherpoon - stock.adobe.com

Pete Mitchell said: "A mansion or a villa in another country."

3. Lottery

Pete Mitchell said: "A mansion or a villa in another country." Photo: onzon - stock.adobe.com

Lesley Watterson said: "A house with lots of land so I could have lots of French bulldogs."

4. Lottery

Lesley Watterson said: "A house with lots of land so I could have lots of French bulldogs." Photo: Firn - stock.adobe.com

