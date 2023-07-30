11 things that people in Leeds say they will buy first if they win the lottery
The thought of winning the jackpot is the dream for so many people – and players in Leeds are not short of ideas for how to spend the cash.
From travelling the world to knee operations, lotto lovers in the city knew exactly how they’d use the funds if they were to hit the big time.
The Yorkshire Evening Post asked readers what they would choose to put the money towards, and we were inundated with responses.
Here are some of the best answers –
Page 1 of 3