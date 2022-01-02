After the disappointment of cancelled shows and rescheduled tours over the last two years, Leeds music lovers can look forward to visits from some of the world's biggest artists.
From January through to December, the schedule is jam-packed full of artists including Stormzy, Little Mix and Westlife. Here is our round-up of 11 of the biggest gigs confirmed for 2022:
1. Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, Jan 25-26
2022 will see the return of the magnificent Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour. A host of the celebs and professional dancers from the BBC One TV series will waltz around the country, performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on January 25 and January 26.
2. James Blunt, Feb 11
Following the release of his greatest hits album, The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021), James Blunt's reschedule tour will see will him celebrate songs spanning a stellar 17-year career that has spawned over 23 million album sales, a global smash hit with ‘You’re Beautiful’, two Brit Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards, as well as receiving five Grammy Award nominations.
3. Stormzy, March 16
Stormzy will embark on his long-awaited 2022 UK tour which includes a night in Leeds on March 16. Since the release of acclaimed debut ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ dubbed one of the most influential UK rap projects of all time, and his critically lauded second album ‘Heavy Is The Head’, Stormzy has become solidified as a global icon.
4. Stereophonics
Stereophonics have announced a date at the Arena in support of their new album ‘Oochya!’ following previous album ‘Kind’, which went to Number One in the UK album charts in 2019. The release of ‘Oochya!’ will see the Welsh rockers return to the road for what’s sure to be another eagerly anticipated sold out UK Arena tour.
