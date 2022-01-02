4. Stereophonics

Stereophonics have announced a date at the Arena in support of their new album ‘Oochya!’ following previous album ‘Kind’, which went to Number One in the UK album charts in 2019. The release of ‘Oochya!’ will see the Welsh rockers return to the road for what’s sure to be another eagerly anticipated sold out UK Arena tour.

Photo: PA Wire/OfficialCharts.com