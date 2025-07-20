24 absolutely fabulous photos celebrate the best of Leeds Pride 2025

Thousands turned out to enjoy the annual Leeds Pride, one of the largest and most iconic Pride parades in the UK. Rain failed to dampen spirits as 160 organisations march in solidarity to a backdrop of music, dancing and a sea of waving flags. The festival site then provided entertainment spread across three live stages and a city buzzing with energy. And your YEP was on hand to capture the smiles, love and passion in photos. READ MORE: Reflections and memories from Leeds Pride 2025 YEP WHATS APP: Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds