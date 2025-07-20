24 absolutely fabulous photos celebrate the best of Leeds Pride 2025

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 20th Jul 2025, 14:32 BST

It was a colourful and vibrant day celebrating Yorkshire’s LGBTQ+ community.

Thousands turned out to enjoy the annual Leeds Pride, one of the largest and most iconic Pride parades in the UK. Rain failed to dampen spirits as 160 organisations march in solidarity to a backdrop of music, dancing and a sea of waving flags. The festival site then provided entertainment spread across three live stages and a city buzzing with energy. And your YEP was on hand to capture the smiles, love and passion in photos. READ MORE: Reflections and memories from Leeds Pride 2025 YEP WHATS APP: Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Pride and joy.

1. Leeds Pride

Pride and joy. | National World Photo: National World

Looking absolutely fabulous.

2. Leeds Pride

Looking absolutely fabulous. | National World Photo: National World

Pretty in pink.

3. Leeds Pride

Pretty in pink. | National World Photo: National World

The parade gets underway.

4. Leeds Pride

The parade gets underway. | National World Photo: National World

Revellers enjoy the occasion.

5. Leeds Pride

Revellers enjoy the occasion. | National World Photo: National World

All smiles for the camera.

6. Leeds Pride

All smiles for the camera. | National World Photo: National World

