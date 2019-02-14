20th anniversary Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade heading to city

Have your say

THOUSANDS of people are set to help celebrate at the 20th annual Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Traditional pipe and brass bands will join school children, sporting clubs and community associations in a celebration of Irish heritage at the 20th anniversary of the Leeds event on Sunday March 17.

St Patricks Day Parade, Leeds..Shaun Kelly pictured with his daughter Maisy Kelly aged 2..11th March 2018 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

Entertainment will start on Millennium Square at 10.30am before the parade of colourful floats sets off at 11am on a route around the city.

There will be traditional Irish music and dance throughout the afternoon on Millennium Square.

Traditional Irish bands set to play at this year’s parade include Beware of the Pig, The Duets and Leeds Comhaltas.

Traditional Irish dancing will be performed by a number of groups including John F Kennedy’s Gaelic Athletic Association.

And there will be a bar and catering facilities along with exhibits of Irish activities in Leeds.

Established in 1999, the parade has become a favourite for many families and a legion of loyal supporters.

It has grown to become one of the biggest events on the city’s social calendar.

Children from St Theresa’s Catholic Primary School in Crossgates are set to take part in this year’s parade.

Mick Gardiner, spokesman for Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade, said: “We are expecting up to 10,000 people on the day.

“There will be live music and stalls and activities for children. It will be a fantastic event celebrating with the Leeds community.”

The first Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade was led by the Foxford Brass Band from County Mayo.

The James Larkin Flute Band from Liverpool also took part in the first parade, which started on Wellington Street.

Leeds Going Irish at leedsgoingirish.co.uk is the official website for the Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade.