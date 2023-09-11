20 of the best pictures from Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza 2023 in Leeds

The Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza returned to Knotford Nook for the 25th time this weekend.
The event saw hundreds of vintage cars, tractors, lorries, bicycles and more on display as guests and enthusiasts enjoyed the shows and the warm weather.
Here are 20 great photos from the weekend event:
1. Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza 2023
Visitors take a close look at the vehicles on show at the 25th Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza at Knotford Nook, Otley. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza 2023
A judge chats with exhibitors withn their military vehicles at he 25th Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza at Knotford
Nook. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza 2023
Classic motorcycles at the 25th Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza at Knotford Nook. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza 2023
Military vehicles at the 25th Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza at Knotford Nook, Otley. Photo: Tony Johnson