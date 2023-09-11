Leeds news you can trust since 1890
20 of the best pictures from Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza 2023 in Leeds

Hundreds of vintage car and transport enthusiasts gathered in Otley over the weekend.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

The Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza returned to Knotford Nook for the 25th time this weekend.

The event saw hundreds of vintage cars, tractors, lorries, bicycles and more on display as guests and enthusiasts enjoyed the shows and the warm weather.

Here are 20 great photos from the weekend event:

1. Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza 2023

Visitors take a close look at the vehicles on show at the 25th Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza at Knotford Nook, Otley. Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza 2023

A judge chats with exhibitors withn their military vehicles at he 25th Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza at Knotford Nook. Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza 2023

Classic motorcycles at the 25th Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza at Knotford Nook. Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza 2023

Military vehicles at the 25th Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza at Knotford Nook, Otley. Photo: Tony Johnson

